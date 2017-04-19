Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 12:04 PM EDT

Prince's estate sues sound engineer over unpublished music


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prince's estate is suing a sound engineer who worked with the musician on five tracks in 2006 over his plan to release the unpublished material.

The estate and Paisley Park Enterprises say George Ian Boxill is trying to exploit at least one of the songs for personal gain. They say Boxill has no right to the recordings, and they're demanding he return them.

Boxill's attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says a 2004 confidentiality agreement shows Boxill agreed all recordings would remain Prince's sole and exclusive property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Court documents say the recordings, including one called "Deliverance," are worth more than $75,000. "Deliverance" was released Wednesday on Apple Music.

Prince died April 21 of a drug overdose.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.