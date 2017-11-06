Eagle Herald











Nov 6, 11:55 AM EST

Prince's teal blue Cloud guitar auctioned for $700K


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A California auction house says a guitar that Prince used in the late 1980s and into the 1990s has been sold for $700,000. That's the highest amount paid for one of the late rock star's guitars.

Julien's Live auction house, based in Los Angeles, anticipated the teal blue Cloud guitar would be sold for $60,000 to $80,000. Prince donated the guitar in 1994 to benefit Los Angeles earthquake relief. The buyer was not identified.

The Star Tribune reports the guitar has a letter of authenticity from Cloud guitar maker Andy Beech, who made 31 guitars for Prince.

The musician died in April 2016 from an accidental drug overdose at his Paisley Park complex.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

