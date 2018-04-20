Eagle Herald











Apr 20, 6:37 PM EDT

AP PHOTOS: Prince file shows extravagant but isolated life


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The end of a two-year investigation into Prince's 2016 drug overdose death was the trigger to release materials compiled by sheriff's detectives, ranging from hundreds of pages of interviews, search warrants and reports to more than 1,000 photos and videos.

The images offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the Paisley Park home and recording studio where Prince died. They include public spaces of the large complex - seen since Prince's death by thousands of fans who have toured what is now a museum - but also private views of his bedroom, the elevator where his body was found, and the so-called "vault" and other areas where much of his prodigious recording output was stored.

Other pictures show rooms crammed with musical equipment - dozens of guitars, drums and percussion instruments - and racks of shoes and costumes. One picture shows a sketch for a long, flowing jacket on a figure who looks like Prince.

One image shows cash and two prescription bottles inside a suitcase. Others show crowds of pill bottles in Prince's private quarters, though it's often hard to tell what the bottles contain.

A state prosecutor on Thursday closed the case without criminal charges, saying evidence showed Prince unwittingly took a counterfeit painkiller that contained deadly fentanyl. Carver County Attorney Mike Metz says evidence suggests no one around Prince knew he was taking a fentanyl-laced substance.

