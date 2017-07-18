CINCINNATI (AP) -- A Cincinnati-area photographer is suing Procter & Gamble, saying the consumer products company didn't pay her for photos that appeared on Olay packaging worldwide.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Cincinnati by photographer Annette Navarro accuses Cincinnati-based P&G of copyright infringement.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2vtQaL3 ) reports the lawsuit accuses P&G of deliberately using photos by Navarro on products beyond an agreed upon period of three years and outside of North America. The lawsuit says the company specifically negotiated to use some images only in North America.

P&G declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Court documents say Navarro photographs models whose images have appeared on packaging for numerous brands, and her photos have dominated packaging for P&G's Olay beauty brand for 14 years.