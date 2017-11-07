Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 1:18 PM EST

Charles Roven to get David O. Selznick Producers Guild award


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Wonder Woman" producer Charles Roven will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the Producers Guild Awards next year.

The Producers Guild of America chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said Tuesday that Roven brings a seriousness of craft to every set he runs. The award recognizes a producer's body of work.

Roven's credits include Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy and "American Hustle," for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Roven will be joining the ranks of past David O. Selznick Achievement Award recipients including Billy Wilder, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg.

The award will be presented at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles.

