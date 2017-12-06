WASHINGTON (AP) -- The right-wing activist whose Project Veritas organization recently attempted to plant a false story in the Washington Post has been honored by a conservative religious organization with an award presented to him by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

James O'Keefe received the Impact Award on Wednesday night from the United in Purpose organization in a ceremony at Washington's Trump International Hotel. He was presented the award by Virginia Thomas, a tea party-affiliated activist and consultant.

O'Keefe tweeted a photo of Thomas handing him the award.

Project Veritas made headlines recently for its guerrilla tactics in defense of conservative causes. The Washington Post recently revealed an apparent sting operation designed to discredit the newspaper by planting a false story about Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.