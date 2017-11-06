Eagle Herald











'The Simpsons' vow to help Puerto Rico in new online video

NEW YORK (AP) -- Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is getting a helping hand from an unlikely source - Moe from "The Simpsons."

The bartender from the animated comedy is seen fundraising in a new YouTube video after getting a warm message by San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Moe forces barfly Barney to finally pay his tab - a healthy $25,000 - and promises to send it to UNICEF, One America Appeal and Save the Children.

Moe also gets in a dig at President Donald Trump, who tossed paper towels when he visited the island. "I personally know what it feels like when someone comes and throws paper towels at you," Moe says. "In my case it was flaming toilet paper, but the principle is the same: It is humiliating."

