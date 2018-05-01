Eagle Herald











May 1, 9:14 AM EDT

Father from 'Meet the Putmans' faces federal gun charge


BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan man who appeared with his family as the central figure in the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been charged with illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle that was converted to operate as a machine gun.

A federal indictment against 57-year-old William Putman II was unsealed Monday. He's free on bond.

Defense lawyer Paul Beggs tells the Detroit Free Press he believes Putman will be exonerated. He described Putman as an avid sportsman, hunter and "responsible firearm owner."

The indictment comes after Putman's son Brandon Putman was charged earlier this year after authorities say he tried to get copies of a component to convert an AR-15 into a machine gun.

"Meet the Putmans" aired on TLC last fall. Three generations of a family lived in one house in Michigan.

