Eagle Herald











Dec 6, 4:46 PM EST

Coroner: Comic died from high blood pressure, heart disease


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Medical examiners in Las Vegas have determined that comic Ralphie May's death was from high blood pressure and heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) told The Associated Press on Wednesday the round-faced comedian whose body was found Oct. 6 at a home in Las Vegas died of heart failure due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The death was ruled natural.

May was 45 and had a wife and two children in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was raised in Arkansas and went from a second-place finish on TV's "Last Comic Standing" in 2003 to television and club appearances.

His publicist said following his death that he'd been fighting pneumonia, which caused the cancellation of several appearances that had been slated to go through the end of the year at Harrah's Las Vegas hotel-casino.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.