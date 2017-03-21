Eagle Herald











Mar 21, 3:22 PM EDT

Rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash avoid indictment on drug charge


HOUSTON (AP) -- A grand jury has declined to indict Houston rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash on felony drug-related charges.

The Harris County jury on Tuesday opted not to hand up indictments against Paul Michael Slayton, more broadly known as Paul Wall, and Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash.

The rappers were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The Harris County district attorney's office says grand jurors did indict five of the people initially charged in the matter.

Authorities alleged in December that Slayton and Bryant were caught with some form of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

