BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- A rapper who was charged with inciting a riot after inviting fans onstage during an Arkansas concert has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Travis Scott "encouraged people to rush the stage" during a concert Saturday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, about 200 miles northwest of Little Rock. Investigators say multiple people were injured, including a concert security employee and a police officer.

Scott's attorney, Drew Ledbetter, tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qZQZNh ) Scott "only intended to put on a good show." Ledbetter says Scott waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges, including disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

An attorney for the city says she can't comment on the pending case.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Webster, is scheduled to perform Friday in Michigan.