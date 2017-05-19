Eagle Herald











May 19, 12:07 PM EDT

Rapper Travis Scott pleads not guilty to inciting a riot


Document
Statement of facts in T.I. case
Multimedia
Interactive looking at some of the top female rappers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- A rapper who was charged with inciting a riot after inviting fans onstage during an Arkansas concert has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Travis Scott "encouraged people to rush the stage" during a concert Saturday at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, about 200 miles northwest of Little Rock. Investigators say multiple people were injured, including a concert security employee and a police officer.

Scott's attorney, Drew Ledbetter, tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qZQZNh ) Scott "only intended to put on a good show." Ledbetter says Scott waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges, including disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

An attorney for the city says she can't comment on the pending case.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Webster, is scheduled to perform Friday in Michigan.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.