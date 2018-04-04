Eagle Herald











Rapper Safaree robbed at gunpoint of $183,000


FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) -- A rapper and reality star says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life."

Safaree Samuels says the robbery happened Monday in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. The 36-year-old told WWPR-FM two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to his head.

Police say the suspects stole $183,000 in cash and jewelry.

Police Capt. Matthew Hintze says officers tried to stop a SUV near the scene, but the driver fled into New York City.

Hintze says the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete divider, and three people ran from the scene.

Police have arrested two suspects and charged them with robbery. A search for the third person is ongoing.

