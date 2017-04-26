Eagle Herald











Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in prison on gun charge


CHICAGO (AP) -- The Billboard chart-topping rapper Kevin Gates has been sentenced to 30 months in an Illinois prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge.

The 31-year-old Gates - whose legal name is Kevin Jerome Gilyard - of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Neil Linehan gave Gilyard credit for 34 days already spent in jail in the case.

The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday (http://trib.in/2q7SchU) that Gates was arrested in Chicago and charged in October 2013. He avoided custody until March.

Gates came to prominence in 2013 and his studio album "Isiah" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 last year.

