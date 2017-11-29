Eagle Herald











Nov 29, 5:45 PM EST

Ex-rap promoter Henchman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme


NEW YORK (AP) -- A former hip-hop and rap promoter known as Jimmy Henchman has been found guilty in New York of ordering the killing of a friend of rapper 50 Cent.

A federal jury Tuesday convicted James Rosemond on murder-for-hire charges. Rosemond was accused of hiring a crew to kill an associate of the rap group G-Unit as payback for an assault on Rosemond's son.

It was Rosemond's third trial in the case. The first ended in a hung jury. Rosemond was convicted in the second, but a new trial was ordered. Rosemond already was serving two life sentences for separate drug and gun convictions.

Rosemond's lawyer claimed witnesses were only trying to reduce their own jail sentences. Lawyer David Touger tells the New York Post he'll appeal.

G-Unit associate Lodi Mack was killed in 2009.

---

This story has been corrected to show the nickname is Jimmy Henchman, not Jimmy the Henchman.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.