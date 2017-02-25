Eagle Herald











'Hilary's America,' 'Batman v Superman' top Razzies


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Dinesh D'Souza's "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party" has earned the dubious distinction of being named the worst picture of the year at the annual Golden Raspberry Awards Saturday. D'Souza was also named worst director and worst actor. Worst actress went to Rebekah Turner, who played Hillary Clinton.

D'Souza in a video statement said, "This is absolutely fantastic. My audience loves the fact that you hate me. Thank you."

Not to be outdone, "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" tied "Hillary's America" with four wins, for worst remake, worst screenplay, worst screen combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill and worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg. Kristen Wiig took worst supporting actress for "Zoolander 2."

The organization also bestowed its "redeemer" comeback award to Mel Gibson.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

