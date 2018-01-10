Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 10, 4:49 PM EST

Judges rule Pennsylvania can keep congressional map


PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A federal judicial panel has ruled that Pennsylvania can keep its congressional map, turning back an argument from a group of Democratic voters who contended that it should be thrown out because the state lawmakers who created the map in 2011 gerrymandered it to help Republicans.

Wednesday's decision comes a day after a court threw out North Carolina's congressional map, finding it went too far to help Republicans.

In the 2-1 ruling on Pennsylvania's case, a judge found that the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the idea that district maps should be blind to party considerations.

An appeal would go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

