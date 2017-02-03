Organizers of a road race that benefits a Connecticut refugee resettlement group are crediting President Donald Trump for a record enrollment - and record donations - in this year's event.

The New Haven-based Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services says about 1,100 people were signed up for the 10th annual Run for Refugees before Trump signed an executive order last week temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Registration for the 5K race Sunday in New Haven doubled to about 2,200 in the four days after the order and eventually hit the limit of 2,500, more than twice last year's total. Donations have reached a record $152,000, more than what was raised in the nine previous races combined.

Organizers say runners want to strongly show support for refugees.