Aug 15, 10:44 AM EDT

US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is denouncing the Islamic State group for carrying out "genocide" against Christians and other religious minorities in areas under its control.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians, Yazidis and Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

His comments came Tuesday as the State Department released its annual report on international religious freedom.

Tillerson also accused IS of committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing of Sunni Muslims and Kurds. He said protecting persecuted groups is a priority for the Trump administration.

The report, mandated by Congress, covers 2016 and does not address the Trump administration's decision to temporarily halt the admission of refugees, many of whom are fleeing religious discrimination.

