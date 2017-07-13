AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 13, 1:39 PM EDT

Confidant of Pope Francis condemns US religious right

By RACHEL ZOLL
AP Religion Writer
Multimedia
Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Mass in New York
Pope Benedict XVI makes first trip to the U.S.
Documents
Maps of the pope's route in Washington, D.C.
Latest News
Confidant of Pope Francis condemns US religious right

A summary of the AP findings into the "pope's hospital"

Vatican to try 2 ex-hospital officials for diverting funds

Pope Francis adds new pathway to sainthood

Pope John Paul II's longtime spokesman dies at age 80
Multimedia
Mass. Catholics hold vigil in endangered churches
Convent shuts after helping generations 'overcome'
Inside a Voodoo Gede ceremony
Religion News
Confidant of Pope Francis condemns US religious right

A summary of the AP findings into the "pope's hospital"

Vatican to try 2 ex-hospital officials for diverting funds

Woman leaving NYC church robbed, sexually assaulted by 5 men

Romanian Nazi victims now eligible for German compensation

Pope Francis adds new pathway to sainthood

Man faces hate crime charge after threats to Muslim chairman

Houston woman charged with defrauding Catholic mission

Convictions for 3 rabbis for forced divorces upheld by court

Church removes anti-LGBTQ sign 'It's Adam and Eve not Steve'

A close confidant of Pope Francis has written a blistering critique of how the American Christian right and some U.S. Catholics mix religion and politics.

The Rev. Antonio Spadaro (spa-DAH-roh) accused evangelical political activists and Catholics who work with them of using religion to promote conflict and hate.

Spadaro wrote Thursday that some of these activists have wrongly framed Donald Trump's ascent to the presidency as a "divine election." And Spadaro accused conservative Christian activists of trying to bring about a religious purification of the United States through deportations and the building of walls to keep out immigrants.

Spadaro is editor of the influential Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica. The Vatican approves the articles in the magazine, which has become something of an unofficial mouthpiece of the papacy under Francis.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.









©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.