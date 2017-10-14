Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 14, 12:33 PM EDT

The Latest: Bannon lays down markers for GOP incumbents

The Latest: Bannon lays down markers for GOP incumbents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- The Latest on Republican infighting (all times local):

11:25 a.m

An insurgency is brewing against the Republican establishment, and its chief sponsor is President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Bannon tells religious conservatives at a conference in Washington that the Republican elite will pay a price as challengers step up to take on incumbents in 2018.

But Bannon says some incumbents who are running scared might be able to avoid a primary challenge from his flank of the party by meeting certain conditions.

For one, he says, they must oppose the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell. Bannon also calls on them to do away with the filibuster that he says is stalling Trump's agenda. And he says they must condemn Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker for his scathing comments about Trump.

As Bannon put it, there's time for what calls a "mea culpa."

But "until that time," he says, the message to incumbents is: "They're coming for you."

---

1:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment, and now he's amassing his troops.

Bannon is promoting challengers to GOP incumbents and the party's preferred candidates in next year's midterm elections. It's an insurgency that could imperil Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

The emerging Bannon class shares few ideological ties but has a common intent to upend Washington and knock out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the standard-bearer of the establishment.

