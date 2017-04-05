|
A look at the 10 biggest restaurant deals
Panera is being acquired by Krispy Kreme owner JAB Holdings for more than $7 billion. If completed, it would be the second-largest deal in the restaurant industry over the last 20 years. Here is the current list of the 10 biggest completed restaurant mergers, according to financial data provider FactSet.
TARGET: Tim Hortons Inc.
BUYER: 3G Capital Partners LP, Burger King Worldwide Inc.
VALUE: $12.64 Billion
DATE: August 2014
TARGET: Aramark Corp.
BUYER: Consortium including Thomas Lee Partners LP, Warburg Pincus LLC, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
VALUE: $6.09 billion
DATE: May 2006
TARGET: Burger King Holdings Inc.
BUYER: 3G Capital Partners Ltd.
VALUE: $3.87 billion
DATE: September 2010
TARGET: OSI Restaurant Partners Inc.
BUYER: Bain Capital LLC, Catterton Management Co., Kangaroo Acquisition Inc.
VALUE: $3.34 billion
DATE: November 2006
TARGET: Wendy's International Inc.
BUYER: Triarc Cos., Trian Fund Management LP
VALUE: $2.46 billion
DATE: April 2008
TARGET: Burger King Corp.
BUYER: Burger King Holdings Inc., TPG Capital, Bain Capital LLC, Goldman Sachs
VALUE: $2.3 billion
DATE: July 2002
TARGET: Red Lobster Management LLC
BUYER: Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.
VALUE: $2.07 billion
DATE: May 2014
TARGET: Applebee's International Inc.
BUYER: IHOP Corp.
VALUE: $2.05 billion
DATE: July 2007
TARGET: Sodexo Inc.
BUYER: Sodexho Alliance SA
VALUE: $1.85 billion
DATE: January 2001
TARGET: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc.
BUYER: Restaurant Brands International Inc.
VALUE: $1.74 billion
DATE: February 2017
