

Panera is being acquired by Krispy Kreme owner JAB Holdings for more than $7 billion. If completed, it would be the second-largest deal in the restaurant industry over the last 20 years. Here is the current list of the 10 biggest completed restaurant mergers, according to financial data provider FactSet. TARGET: Tim Hortons Inc. BUYER: 3G Capital Partners LP, Burger King Worldwide Inc. VALUE: $12.64 Billion DATE: August 2014 TARGET: Aramark Corp. BUYER: Consortium including Thomas Lee Partners LP, Warburg Pincus LLC, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. VALUE: $6.09 billion DATE: May 2006 TARGET: Burger King Holdings Inc. BUYER: 3G Capital Partners Ltd. VALUE: $3.87 billion DATE: September 2010 TARGET: OSI Restaurant Partners Inc. BUYER: Bain Capital LLC, Catterton Management Co., Kangaroo Acquisition Inc. VALUE: $3.34 billion DATE: November 2006 TARGET: Wendy's International Inc. BUYER: Triarc Cos., Trian Fund Management LP VALUE: $2.46 billion DATE: April 2008 TARGET: Burger King Corp. BUYER: Burger King Holdings Inc., TPG Capital, Bain Capital LLC, Goldman Sachs VALUE: $2.3 billion DATE: July 2002 TARGET: Red Lobster Management LLC BUYER: Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. VALUE: $2.07 billion DATE: May 2014 TARGET: Applebee's International Inc. BUYER: IHOP Corp. VALUE: $2.05 billion DATE: July 2007 TARGET: Sodexo Inc. BUYER: Sodexho Alliance SA VALUE: $1.85 billion DATE: January 2001 TARGET: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. BUYER: Restaurant Brands International Inc. VALUE: $1.74 billion DATE: February 2017