Jan 13, 8:52 AM EST

More pay, greater confidence lifts US retail sales 0.6 pct.

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and a solid increase in pay.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent, following a small 0.2 percent gain in November, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Auto sales jumped 2.4 percent in December, the biggest gain since April. Gas station sales rose 2 percent, largely because of higher prices. Excluding autos and gas, retail sales overall were flat.

Still, online retailers in particular reported better sales. Home and garden centers, furniture stores and sporting goods retailers also saw sales grow.

The healthy spending was likely fueled by soaring consumer confidence, which has jumped after the election to the highest level in nearly a decade. Small businesses are also more bullish. And Americans' paychecks are getting fatter: Average hourly pay rose 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the most in seven years.

The data reflected the ongoing struggles of traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains as Internet merchants gobble up more market share. Department store sales fell 0.6 percent and electronics and appliance stores reported a 0.5 percent drop.

Yet sales jumped 1.3 percent in a category that mostly consists of online retailers but also catalog companies. For all of 2016, online sales jumped 13.2 percent, three times the gain of all retail sales.

Those trends were sharply in focus in the past two weeks as clothing retailer The Limited announced that it would close all 250 of its stores, costing 4,000 jobs. That followed department store chain Macy's decision to close 68 stores and cut 10,000 jobs. Sears also said last week that it would close another 150 stores.

Amazon, meanwhile, said Thursday that it would add 100,000 jobs over the next 18 months.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.