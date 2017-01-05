Eagle Herald











Jan 5, 5:09 PM EST

Stars arrive at Reynolds, Fisher houses for reported funeral

AP Photo
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- There was a flurry of activity at the next door homes of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on Thursday afternoon amid reports that a private memorial was scheduled there to mourn the late actresses. Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. were among those spotted entering the compound in the Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles.

Streep was carrying white roses as she walked up the driveway on the gloomy afternoon.

Fisher and Reynolds died last week, one day apart. Fisher, who had suffered a medical emergency on Dec. 23 aboard a flight from London, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at age 84.

Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, reportedly on Friday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.