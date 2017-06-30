WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities say a driver shot a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate in the head, killing her, as the two tried to merge into a single lane.

The Chester County District Attorney's office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday. Her car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

District Attorney Thomas Hogan calls the shooting a "totally random, senseless act of violence." Hogan says Roberson's family is devastated.