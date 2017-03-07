Eagle Herald











TCM to honor Robert Osborne with 48-hour tribute


NEW YORK (AP) -- Turner Classic Movies will honor its late long-time host Robert Osborne with a 48-hour tribute celebrating his 23-year tenure with the network.

The network said Tuesday that the tribute will run all day Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Osborne, the longtime face of TCM, died Monday at age 84.

The tribute will feature long-form interviews conducted by Osborne, an interview of Osborne conducted by Alec Baldwin for the host's 20th anniversary and Osborne's very first movie intro, filmed for Turner Classic's first broadcast in 1994, for "Gone With the Wind."

Some of Osborne's interviews include sit-downs with Debbie Reynolds, Liza Minelli and Peter O'Toole.

On Monday, TCM recalled Osborne as "fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today."

