Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 12:38 PM EST

Food delivery of the future? Robots bringing meals to DC


Multimedia
Memphis in May Barbecue Competition
Multimedia
Summer grilling recipes
Cream-filled chocolate eggs
Buffalo Wings
Potato Chip and Pretzel Baked Chicken
Crispy Baked Cod
Bacon Barley Risotto
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Popovers
Jerky Chili
Brown Butter Pasta
Freezer Jams
Summer snacks
Crafting the perfect deviled egg
How to make quick puff pastry
Fresh flatbread is quick, easy

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Some hungry customers in the nation's capital may be surprised to discover a robot is delivering their pastrami on rye.

The delivery service Postmates is using knee-high, six-wheeled robots to bring food to customers. The robots can travel up to 4 mph and use sensors and cameras to navigate sidewalks and cross the street. Initially, the robots will be accompanied by a person, but eventually their progress will be monitored remotely.

Postmates says it's the first service of its kind in the United States.

Customers put their orders in online and once the robot arrives, they get a text with a code to unlock it and grab their food.

Postmates already uses human couriers to deliver food and goods in scores of cities. The robots are made by Starship Technologies.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.