Eagle Herald











Jun 28, 5:40 PM EDT

Rock Hall to open new $15M 'Power of Rock' exhibit

By DAKE KANG
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a $15 million exhibit this weekend that will give fans a taste of the hall's famous induction ceremonies.

The Cleveland-based museum will unveil its "Power of Rock" experience. The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme.

The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke, and under-seat speakers.

Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar, and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies on display.

The exhibit is the centerpiece of a three-year overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The "Power of Rock" exhibit opens to the public July 1.

---

Online: https://www.rockhall.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.