Eagle Herald











Mar 16, 9:07 AM EDT

Rock Hall to celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine

AP Photo
AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine in a new exhibit set to open this spring in Cleveland.

The Rock Hall says the exhibit will explore the magazine's archive of award-winning music and political and cultural reporting. It will open in conjunction with the release of the book, "50 Years of Rolling Stone."

The exhibit will include rarely heard stories, original manuscripts, music reviews and audio interviews that spotlight the artists, writers and others who shared a special partnership with the magazine that debuted in 1967.

Highlights of cover images reaching back to rock 'n' roll pioneers such as Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry also will be included in the exhibit that opens May 5. It will close in November 2017.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.