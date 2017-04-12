Eagle Herald











Apr 12, 10:52 AM EDT

Rolling Stone settles, but fight over rape story isn't over

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Rolling Stone magazine has settled a University of Virginia administrator's lawsuit over its botched story about a rape on campus, but the legal fight over the article isn't over.

Attorneys for Rolling Stone and Nicole Eramo announced this week that they reached a confidential settlement over the 2014 story "A Rape on Campus." The settlement came after Rolling Stone challenged a jury's November verdict awarding Eramo $3 million.

The magazine still faces a more than $25 million lawsuit filed by the fraternity where the woman identified only as "Jackie" claimed she had been raped. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims. The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.

A separate lawsuit from three former fraternity members was dismissed last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.