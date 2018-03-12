Eagle Herald











Mar 12, 9:12 AM EDT

Judge to weigh dismissal of drug charge against Rose McGowan

AP Photo
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- A judge is scheduled to hear arguments on a request from actress Rose McGowan to dismiss a charge of cocaine possession she faces in Virginia.

McGowan's lawyers have suggested in court papers that the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her after she went public with sex assault accusations against him.

McGowan was charged after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.

McGowan's lawyer, Jessica Carmichael, argued that the drugs could have been planted before the wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

A hearing is scheduled Monday morning in Leesburg on McGowan's motion to dismiss.

