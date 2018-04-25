Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 1:37 PM EDT

Royal wedding recording to be available on streaming sites

NEW YORK (AP) -- If you miss the royal wedding or want to relive it, you'll be able to stream it on Spotify or Apple Music hours after the event takes place next month.

Decca Records announced Wednesday it would digitally release the recording of the entire ceremony on May 19, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at Windsor Castle. It will be released in retail stores on May 25.

Music at the ceremony will include a mix of gospel with choral works. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the St George's Chapel choir and The Kingdom Choir are expected to perform.

The recording will also be made available on vinyl.

