Nov 4, 2:28 AM EDT

AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

It wasn't just a few Democrats that the Russian hackers went after; it was an all-out blitz across the Democratic Party. They tried to compromise Hillary Clinton's inner circle and more than 130 party employees, supporters and contractors.

JOHN PODESTA

Chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, veteran of Capitol Hill, former chair of the think tank Center for American Progress. The hack and online publication of his emails created headlines for weeks and rocked Clinton's campaign as election day neared in November 2016.

Target of three phishing emails in March 2016 at his campaign address and four from March to April 2016 at his Gmail address.

ROBBY MOOK

Campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run, veteran of state political campaigns.

Target of one phishing email at his campaign address in April 2016, and 16 of them from March to May 2016 at two of his Gmail accounts.

HUMA ABEDIN

Vice chairwoman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign; longtime aide to Clinton when she was first lady, senator and secretary of state. The sexting scandals of Abedin's husband, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, hurt the Democratic Party and Clinton's campaign.

JENNIFER PALMIERI

Communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, White House communications director under President Barack Obama, White House staffer under President Bill Clinton.

Target of two phishing emails at her campaign address during March-April 2016 and six at her Gmail address from March to May 2016.

JAKE SULLIVAN

Senior policy adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, and former director of policy planning at the State Department.

Target of three phishing emails at his campaign address in March 2016 and at least 10 at his Gmail address from March to May 2016.

PRATT WILEY

Former director of voter protection for the Democratic National Committee, regional director of voter protection for the committee to re-elect Barack Obama.

Target of at least 13 phishing emails at his Gmail address from October 2015 to April 2016.

