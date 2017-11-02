JOHN KERRY

Secretary of state under President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, former U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

Kerry was the target of at least five phishing emails between June and December 2015, when he was secretary of state.

COLIN POWELL

Secretary of state under President George W. Bush, national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. His leaked emails made headlines when they were published by DCLeaks in September 2016.

Powell was targeted by a phishing email in June 2015.

WESLEY CLARK

Commander in chief of U.S. European Command, candidate for Democratic presidential nomination in 2003.

Target of as many as a dozen phishing emails from April to December 2015 at his Gmail address.

PETRO POROSHENKO

President of Ukraine, businessman, moved country toward closer relations with the West, presided over a war against Russian-backed separatists that began in 2014.

Targeted repeatedly by Fancy Bear from April to September 2015.

MIKHAIL KHODORKOVSKY

Former Russian oil tycoon who was once one of the country's richest men, imprisoned in 2003 on politically driven charges of fraud and tax evasion, released in 2013 and flown out of the country, now a resident of Switzerland and promotes democratic reform in Russia.

Was targeted as many as 13 times from March to December 2015.

MARIA "MASHA" ALEKHINA

Russian political activist, member of protest punk rock group Pussy Riot, convicted in 2012 of hooliganism and released from prison in 2013.

Target of three phishing emails from March to April 2015 at her Gmail address.