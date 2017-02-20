AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 20, 12:38 PM EST

Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64

AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Latest News
German nationalist Petry met with Putin allies

US slams Russia's move to recognize Ukraine rebel documents

Russia now recognizes Ukrainian rebel documents, passports

Russia seeks pragmatic US ties and "post-West" world order

Russia-Belarus rift grows as Putin loses patience
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

NEW YORK (AP) -- Russian officials say its ambassador to the United Nations has died suddenly in New York City. Vitaly Churkin was 64.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told The Associated Press that Churkin became ill in his office at Russia's U.N. mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died Monday. His cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Churkin has been Russia's envoy at the United Nations for a little over a decade and was considered Moscow's great champion at the U.N.

He had a reputation for an acute wit and sharp repartee especially with his American and Western counterparts. He was previously ambassador at large and earlier served as the foreign ministry spokesman.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.