Jun 8, 12:28 AM EDT

Some states review election systems for signs of intrusion

By EMERY P. DALESIO and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Some U.S. states are trying to determine whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent hacking effort last year by Russian military intelligence.

The scramble for information comes after a leaked intelligence report detailing the effort. There's no indication so far that potential intrusions affected voting or ballot counting.

The firm that the report said was hacked says its voter registration software was used by local election offices in eight states.

Officials say hackers used information taken from the company to send malicious emails to 122 local election officials. They reportedly arrived in at least five Florida counties.

The revelations of attempted breaches just before last November's election surprised officials around the country. In Virginia, officials are now reviewing election security measures as a result.

