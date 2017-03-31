WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the investigation involving Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser (all times local):

---

7:35 a.m.

The chief spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says relations between the United States and Russia are at a very low ebb, perhaps exceeding Cold War-era hostility between Washington and Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that reports of Russian meddling in America's election amount to "fake news." Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if there is a "new Cold War," Peskov replied, "Well, maybe even worse." He said much of the current chill was caused by the Obama administration's decision to expel Russian diplomats and confiscate property because of alleged hacking against American political institutions.

Peskov also said Friday that Russian officials aren't worried about what might emerge from any congressional testimony under immunity by ousted U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying there is "no evidence at all" of any improprieties.

---

7:45 a.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says it's important for congressional investigators to get an idea of what information Michael Flynn has before considering whether to grant him immunity.

Pelosi tells NBC's "Today Show": "We don't want people to take an immunity bath at the Congress so that the Justice Department cannot make the case they may want to make against him."

Pelosi claims she's not thinking yet about whether Flynn's testimony could tie President Donald Trump to the Moscow government, and its alleged attempts to influence voters last year.

She says, "I really don't want to think that it's about Flynn to get the president. This is about Flynn and Flynn."

---

7:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, is right to ask for immunity in exchange for talking about Russia.

Trump tweeted early Friday: "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!"

Flynn's attorney said Thursday that the retired general is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for answering questions.

Flynn was fired from his job as Trump's national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the vice president about a conversation he had shortly after the election with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation.