LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, honoring the best film and television performances of 2016 (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

"Stranger Things" has won the best television drama Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Netflix show is a sci-fi-horror series set in the 1980s. It stars Winona Ryder and a cast of young actors, including 12-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown.

---

6:35 p.m.

It's a royal sweep for "The Crown's" John Lithgow and Claire Foy, who won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best television drama actor awards.

Foy won for her role as a young Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series.

Lithgow won for his role as Winston Churchill, who despite being diminished from his heyday during World War II is one of the queen's top advisers.

---

6:20 p.m.

Lily Tomlin has accepted the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award with humor and some advice to young actors.

Tomlin opened her speech by referencing the recent decision to move the symbolic Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight. She says the SAG honor "came just in the nick of time."

She also turned the award, which features the laughing face of an actor's mask, around during her speech so that the audience could see the sad face.

She also offered some tongue-in-cheek advice for young actors, telling them to make sure they wear sunscreen and "Don't leave the house when you're drunk."

Dolly Parton, who co-starred with Tomlin in the comedy film "9 to 5," presented the honor.

The award recognizes not only Tomlin's lengthy career, but also her activism and humanitarian work.

The actress stars in the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie," for which she was nominated for a SAG Award. The award went to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

---

5:35 p.m.

Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali are the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best supporting film actor.

Davis won for her role in "Fences ." Ali won for his role "Moonlight."

---

5:30 p.m.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have opened with several sharp political statements directed at President Donald Trump and his new immigration restrictions.

Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday's ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, "... and everyone in airports that belong in my America." Kutcher's reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump that have excluded immigrants from seven nations and tied up others seeking entry into the country drew thunderous applause.

Loud cheers greeted statements denouncing the new immigration restrictions by comedy actress SAG winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a celebration of diversity by Taylor Schilling, who spoke after her series "Orange is the New Black" won best comedy series.

Since Trump's election, some have criticized entertainers for vocally opposing him. "Scandal" actress Kerry Washington addressed that criticism during the ceremony's introduction. She told the audience, "Actors are activists no matter what."

---

5:20 p.m.

"Orange is the New Black " is the winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for best television comedy.

It is the third year in a row that the Netflix series has won the award. The show tells the stories of inmates and guards at a women's prison, mixing scenes of their former lives with both humorous and tense moments during their incarceration.

---

5:10 p.m.

William H. Macy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have won the television comedy actor Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Macy won for his role as an alcoholic father on Showtime's "Shameless." It is his second time he has won for the character.

It is the fourth SAG comedy actress win for Louis-Dreyfus and her second for her role on the HBO series "Veep," in which she plays a politician acutely concerned with her place in the American political system.

Louis-Dreyfus mixed comedy and seriousness in her acceptance speech, joking that whether the Russians interfered in the voting and led to her victory, she was the legitimate winner. She then turned serious, saying her father fled Nazi-occupied France and calling the immigration restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump a blemish on American history.

Dreyfus says, "I love this country. I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it's un-American."

Macy also referenced the new president, saying he made his character on "Shameless" seem normal.

---

3:50 p.m.

It's getting hot on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with stars decked out in high fashion as the temperature nears 80 degrees in downtown Los Angeles.

"Fences" actor Jovan Adepo sported a blue velvet Armani jacket for Sunday's awards ceremony but says he isn't regretting his fashion choice. Adepo says with a smile, "You have to make sacrifices."

Among the early arrivals Sunday were the cast of "Orange is the New Black," which is nominated for best comedy television series. The show has won the honor two years in a row.

Viggo Mortensen, who is nominated for best actor along with the cast of "Captain Fantastic," says he and his cast mates are enjoying the attention that comes with the nominations. "Even if we don't win," Mortensen says, "we're going to act like we did."

The small indie film is competing against several Oscar best picture nominees, including "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea."

Mortensen says, "If we win, they're going to have to shut the show down."

- Sandy Cohen @APSandy

---

3:15 p.m.

The stunt performers of "Hacksaw Ridge" and the television series "Game of Thrones" are the winners of the first Screen Actors Guild Awards handed out Sunday.

The awards were announced during the red carpet show preceding Sunday's celebration of the best acting in film and television.

"Hacksaw Ridge" tells the story of a pacifist World War II medic whose heroics during fighting on Okinawa earned him the Medal of Honor. HBO's "Game of Thrones" is an epic fantasy series based on the hit books by George R.R. Martin.

---

2 p.m.

"La La Land" may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards, but it won't be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.

Sunday night's SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. That will be true in the individual acting categories where awards-season favorites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their front-runner status.

But this year's biggest front-runner, "La La Land," isn't nominated for the Screen Actors' ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for "Moonlight," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hidden Figures" and "Captain Fantastic."

The 23rd annual SAG Awards will air live from 8-10 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS from Los Angeles.