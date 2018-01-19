Eagle Herald











For producer Kathy Connell, SAG Awards are a family legacy

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Producing the Screen Actors Guild Awards is part of a family legacy for Kathy Connell.

The veteran producer behind every SAG Awards ceremony first got involved with the actors' union because of her father. And Connell met her husband while serving the union.

Connell and Daryl Anderson were both on the team that pioneered the concept of the Screen Actors Guild having its own awards show, and the two have worked together on the production for 24 years.

The 24th annual SAG Awards will be presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and broadcast live on TBS and TNT.

