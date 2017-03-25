Eagle Herald











Mar 25, 2017

'SNL' star doesn't back away from Boston racism comment


BOSTON (AP) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che (CHAY) is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the "most racist city" he has ever visited.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2n34WDF) reports that the co-anchor of "Weekend Update" told a Boston University crowd Thursday about how he received angry messages on social media after he made the comment on "SNL" the night before the Super Bowl.

He responded to one woman by urging her to "talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you." He says the woman responded by answering, "Touche."

Che, who often jokes about President Donald Trump on the NBC show, told the audience he never apologizes for language or controversial statements because he's "just trying to be more presidential."

