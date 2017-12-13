WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he is "pursuing every legal path" against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment.

Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide.

The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who said the charges were untrue and her signature had been forged.

Schumer's office has asked the Capitol Police to investigate.

"The document is a forged document and every allegation is false. We have turned it over to the Capitol Police and asked them to investigate and pursue criminal charges because it is clear the law has been broken," said Schumer spokesman Matt House.

Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate Democratic leader, told reporters Wednesday, "it was a phony allegation, forged" and baseless "from start to finish."

No major media outlets produced an account, but far-right figures such as Mike Cernovich promoted the phony scandal without naming Schumer.

The false allegations came the week after Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken announced he will resign after accusations of groping women and unwanted kissing. Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers has also resigned after several allegations of sexual misconduct.