Dec 13, 8:32 AM EST

Studies: Warming made Harvey's deluge 3 times more likely

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Multimedia
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New studies find global warming's fingerprints were all over the record rainfall from Hurricane Harvey this year.

While scientists say man-made climate change didn't trigger Harvey, two studies presented Wednesday calculate that a warmer, wetter world tripled the likelihood that the hurricane would douse and flood Houston. Other studies also find climate change factored into the storm's record rainfall.

Findings are being presented Wednesday at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans.

As Harvey battered Texas, researchers suspected that the storm was made worse by global warming, but didn't have the data to back that up until now.

