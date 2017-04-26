Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
NASA spacewalking suits in short supply, report finds

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A new report finds that NASA's spacewalking suits are in short supply. The suits were developed more than 40 years ago, and a replacement is still years away. That's despite nearly $200 million spent on new suit technology for Mars and other future space travel.

NASA's inspector general office released its findings Wednesday.

According to the report, NASA is dealing with a variety of design problems and health risks from the spacewalking suits used by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The suits were only intended to be used for 15 years.

Of the original backpacks containing life-support equipment, only 11 of the 18 are still used. The report says that might not be enough to last until the station's retirement in 2024, or a possible extension until 2028.

