WASHINGTON (AP) -- The call of the wild is getting harder to hear.

Peaceful, natural sounds- bird songs, rushing rivers and rustling grass - are sometimes being drowned out by noise from people in many of America's protected parks and wilderness areas, a new study finds.

Scientists measured sound levels at 492 places - from city parks to remote federal wilderness. They calculated that in nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48's parks, the noise can at times be twice the natural background level because of airplanes, cars, logging, mining and oil and gas drilling.