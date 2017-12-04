Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 4, 12:59 PM EST

Astronauts make, fling, float, eat pizzas on space station

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- The first-ever pizza party in space is getting sky-high reviews.

Astronauts at the International Space Station posted pictures over the weekend of their small, made-from-scratch pizza pies. The fixings flew up last month on a commercial supply ship, and the crew wasted little time pulling out the flatbread, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni and olives.

After making their own individual-size pizzas, the six astronauts tossed and twirled them like floating Frisbees, before devouring them. They give the pies "12 thumbs up!"

Commander Randy Bresnik calls the pizzas "flying saucers of the edible kind."

NASA's space station manager took pity on Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli's pizza craving and, in mid-November, shipped up all the ingredients on an Orbital ATK capsule. Nespoli, in orbit since July, declared the pizza delicious.

