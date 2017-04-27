Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 27, 11:42 AM EDT

Spacecraft survives unprecedented trip between Saturn, rings

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
NASA spacewalking suits in short supply, report finds

China talking with European Space Agency about moon outpost

Trump calls US astronaut who broke record for time in space

Supply ship named for John Glenn arrives at space station

American, Russian cheered as they reach Intl Space Station

Trump to call commander of International Space Station

Record-setting astronaut thrilled with bonus time in space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- NASA's Cassini spacecraft has survived an unprecedented trip between Saturn and its rings, and has amazing pictures to show for it.

Flight controllers regained contact with Cassini on Thursday, a day after it became the first craft to cross this hazardous region. The rings are comprised of countless icy particles, any of which could have smacked Cassini. The spacecraft's big dish antenna served as a shield as it hurtled through the narrow gap, temporarily cutting off communications.

Cassini skimmed 1,900 miles (3,100 kilometers) above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before, and came within 200 miles (320 kilometers) of the innermost visible ring. Scientists say the pictures show details never seen before.

Twenty-one more crossings are planned - about one a week - before Cassini's fatal plunge in September.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.