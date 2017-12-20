Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 20, 12:38 PM EST

SpaceX unveils new Falcon Heavy rocket before January launch

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
SpaceX unveils new Falcon Heavy rocket before January launch

SpaceX capsule back at space station with pre-Christmas haul

3 astronauts blast off for International Space Station

SpaceX 1st: Recycled rocket soars with recycled capsule

Space capsule with 3 astronauts returns to Earth

Trump wants to send man back to moon, on to Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- SpaceX has unveiled its new Falcon Heavy rocket a month before its first launch.

Photos released Wednesday by SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk show the new rocket inside its Florida hangar. Missing is the cargo for the January test flight.

Musk has said the Falcon Heavy will launch his own cherry-red Tesla Roadster into space. First, though, SpaceX will test-fire all 27 of the rocket's engines at the pad. That's three times more engines than the company's Falcon 9, used to hoist satellites and space station supplies. SpaceX aims to conduct the test by the end of the month.

Musk has repeatedly warned there's a good chance the rocket could blow up. He heads up the Tesla electric car company.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.