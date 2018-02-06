Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 6, 6:19 PM EST

SpaceX launch called 'awesome,' 'monumental,' 'incredible'


Interactives
50 years of missions to Mars
New Hubble Captures New Images
In retrospect: Race to the moon
Hubble Telescope: A spy on the universe
Preparing for launch after standing down last fall
Lunar Testing in Washington
Landing on Mars
Take a Tour of the International Space Station
Lunar Eclipse Seen Around the World
Documents
NASA Economic Impact Report (March 2008)
Latest News
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space

The Latest: SpaceX launches big new rocket; lands 2 boosters

SpaceX launch called 'awesome,' 'monumental,' 'incredible'

SpaceX launches new megarocket with Tesla car on board

SpaceX bucks launch tradition in 1st flight of new rocket

Recording-setting spacewalk ends with antenna in wrong spot

NASA turns selfies by Mars rover into stunning self-portrait

Reaction to SpaceX's launch of the most powerful rocket in operation today:

---

"View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently there is a car in orbit around Earth."- SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk via Twitter

---

"Beautiful shots of Starman chilling in the Tesla Roadster. Absolutely incredible." - SpaceX engineer and launch commentator Michael Hammersley

---

"If people think we're in a race with the Chinese, this is our secret weapon: the entrepreneurship of people like Elon (Musk) and others like Jeff Bezos." - former Mars czar Scott Hubbard of Stanford University

---

"It was awesome like a science fiction movie coming to reality. They nailed it."- former NASA deputy administrator and MIT astronautics professor Dava Newman

---

"It's really a major step forward in space exploration ... It is a test flight, the beginnings of the long road you have to do to qualify to put folks on board." - former NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe

---

"This is just a very monumental and very visual piece of evidence that shows how strong American industry is."- former NASA chief technology officer Bobby Braun of University of Colorado

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.