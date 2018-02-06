Reaction to SpaceX's launch of the most powerful rocket in operation today:

---

"View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently there is a car in orbit around Earth."- SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk via Twitter

---

"Beautiful shots of Starman chilling in the Tesla Roadster. Absolutely incredible." - SpaceX engineer and launch commentator Michael Hammersley

---

"If people think we're in a race with the Chinese, this is our secret weapon: the entrepreneurship of people like Elon (Musk) and others like Jeff Bezos." - former Mars czar Scott Hubbard of Stanford University

---

"It was awesome like a science fiction movie coming to reality. They nailed it."- former NASA deputy administrator and MIT astronautics professor Dava Newman

---

"It's really a major step forward in space exploration ... It is a test flight, the beginnings of the long road you have to do to qualify to put folks on board." - former NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe

---

"This is just a very monumental and very visual piece of evidence that shows how strong American industry is."- former NASA chief technology officer Bobby Braun of University of Colorado