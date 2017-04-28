Eagle Herald











Hannity defends Fox News president Shine amid report

Hannity defends Fox News president Shine amid report

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sean Hannity is defending Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine following a report that members of the controlling Murdoch family refused to release a statement of support for the executive.

New York magazine cites anonymous sources in reporting that Shine recently asked 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and his brother, Lachlan, who's the company's co-chairman, for a statement of support amid a spate of negative publicity for the network. Spokespeople for Shine and the Murdochs tell the magazine he never asked them directly for a statement.

Hannity referenced the report in tweeting Thursday : "Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired."

Shine joined Fox News in 1996 and was a longtime producer for Hannity's programs.

Hannity is the last remaining prime-time star of a lineup that dominated cable news for many years.

