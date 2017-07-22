Eagle Herald











NTSB assessing whether to probe NYC seaplane hard landing

NEW YORK (AP) -- The National Transportation Safety Board says it's determining whether to investigate a seaplane mishap on New York's East River.

Spokesman Eric Weiss said Saturday the NTSB was collecting information to make the decision.

The plane made a hard landing in the river on Friday evening with 10 people aboard. All were rescued and declined medical attention.

The passengers aboard the East Hampton, New York-bound plane included TV producer Bill Lawrence, the creator of "Scrubs" and other shows.

Plane operator Tailwind Air LLC said the charter flight aborted its takeoff from a Manhattan seaplane terminal. The company said it resumed normal operations Friday and was grateful that no one was seriously injured.

West Harrison, New York-based Tailwind Air had no immediate updates Saturday.

