Nov 29, 11:39 AM EST

Ice baths, tape and M&Ms: Secrets of the Rockettes revealed

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Everyone knows about the Rockettes' high kicks, but do you know how many calories each burns? Would you believe 1,000 calories per show?

What do they snack on? M&Ms and fruit and popcorn. What's the best place to be in their famous kick line? It turns out it makes no difference. How many high kicks do they do per show? A mind-boggling 3,000.

Two veterans of the Christmas show revealed all the backstage secrets, including how they manage to look the same height when they're not. Turns out that's a bit of an optical illusion: They put the taller women in the center and gradually go down to the shorter dancers on the ends. The costumes are also designed in such a way as to help maintain the illusion.

